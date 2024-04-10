Head to Head Survey: Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) vs. Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Free Report) and Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($0.23) -29.90 Bellerophon Therapeutics $5.64 million 0.13 -$19.83 million ($0.84) -0.07

Silence Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bellerophon Therapeutics. Silence Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellerophon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.9% of Silence Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -187.35% -104.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Silence Therapeutics and Bellerophon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silence Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,233.33%. Given Bellerophon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bellerophon Therapeutics is more favorable than Silence Therapeutics.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics beats Silence Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver. The company develops Zerlasiran (SLN360), which is in phase 2 clinical trial for cardiovascular disease associated with elevated lipoprotein(a); and Divesiran (SLN124), an siRNA molecule that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of genetic hematological conditions, including polycythemia vera. It is also developing SLN-COMP-1 and SLN-COMP-2 for complement-mediated diseases; and SLN-HAN-1 and SLN-HAN-2. It has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca PLC to discover, develop, and commercialize siRNA therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, and respiratory diseases; Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited to develop siRNAs; and Mallinckrodt Pharma IP Trading DAC to develop and commercialize RNAi drug targets designed to silence the complement cascade in complement-mediated disorders. The company was formerly known as SR Pharma plc and changed its name to Silence Therapeutics plc in May 2007. Silence Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. The company engages in the development of INOpulse, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with fibrotic interstitial lung disease; which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and that has completed Phase 2 dose escalation stage for pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis, as well as for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary edema from high altitude sickness. The company was formerly known as Ikaria Development LLC and changed its name to Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

