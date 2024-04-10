Health Catalyst’s (HCAT) Sector Weight Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HCAT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of HCAT opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 39.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at $736,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after acquiring an additional 78,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,157,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after buying an additional 273,514 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after buying an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,754,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 66,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

