HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.54 and last traded at $80.65. 108,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 602,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

HealthEquity Trading Up 3.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $211,265.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,904.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,904.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,895 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

