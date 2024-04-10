Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $135,317.87

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00006179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $152.70 million and approximately $135,317.87 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00013816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00015785 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,784.54 or 1.00207357 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011461 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00129373 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.23502847 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $98,537.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.