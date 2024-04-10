Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,455 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises 0.9% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HPE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,465,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,304,002. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

