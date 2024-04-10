Hexcel’s (HXL) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

NYSE HXL opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.77.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

