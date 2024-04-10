Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Down 2.2%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $350.13 and last traded at $353.37. Approximately 1,072,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,237,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $361.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

