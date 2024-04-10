HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

HomeStreet stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $18.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeStreet

In related news, Director Joanne R. Harrell acquired 1,685 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,907 shares in the company, valued at $221,667.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after buying an additional 240,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,774 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 693,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 57,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 127,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

