Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.9 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.57. 1,316,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.62. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

