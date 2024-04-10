Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Hooker Furnishings has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.33 million, a PE ratio of -29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is -122.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

