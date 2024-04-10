Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Hooker Furnishings has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.33 million, a PE ratio of -29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98.
Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is -122.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HOFT
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hooker Furnishings
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.