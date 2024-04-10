Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.2 %

HMN opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,134.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $346,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,858,134.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,021. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

