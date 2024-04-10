Hormel Foods Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Hormel Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 58 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 67.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Shares of HRL opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

