Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $64.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWM. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.3 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

