H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Position Increased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 29.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,622,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,844,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,539,000 after acquiring an additional 118,329 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,504 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,259,000 after acquiring an additional 228,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.67. 139,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,991. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $52.90.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

