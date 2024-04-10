HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 5%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 1,437,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,543,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

HUYA Stock Performance

HUYA Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HUYA by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 269,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HUYA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after buying an additional 70,296 shares during the period. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in HUYA in the first quarter valued at about $4,177,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

See Also

