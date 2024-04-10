i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) Declares GBX 0.26 Dividend

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
i3 Energy Price Performance
I3E stock opened at GBX 11.92 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53. The company has a market capitalization of £143.04 million, a PE ratio of 388.00 and a beta of 0.15. i3 Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 21.20 ($0.27). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.62.
i3 Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than i3 Energy
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.