i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,500 shares, a growth of 2,368.8% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

i3 Energy Stock Up 24.0 %

ITEEF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. i3 Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

i3 Energy Company Profile

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

