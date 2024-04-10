IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 45,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 95,431 shares.The stock last traded at $134.00 and had previously closed at $133.63.

IES Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.34.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,420,219.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,503,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,337,682.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $703,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,520,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,000,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,420,219.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,503,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,337,682.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,494 shares of company stock worth $11,986,437 over the last ninety days. 59.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in IES by 209.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in IES by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in IES by 1,078.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

