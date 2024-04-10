IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 880,200 shares, an increase of 1,446.9% from the March 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 94.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,180,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 59.29% of IMAC at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

IMAC stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,616. IMAC has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

