IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Get IMAX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMAX

IMAX Price Performance

NYSE IMAX opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. IMAX has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $879.76 million, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 560.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 106,924 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.