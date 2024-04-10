IMAX’s (IMAX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,913. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $888.50 million, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IMAX

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after buying an additional 431,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IMAX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 385,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

