Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.33 and last traded at $30.59. Approximately 69,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,235,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMVT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Immunovant Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $147,032.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,525,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $77,144.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $147,032.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,525,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,030 shares of company stock valued at $462,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. FMR LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,233,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,290,000 after acquiring an additional 764,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after acquiring an additional 854,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $112,356,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

