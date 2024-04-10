IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.38

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 1010891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

IMPACT Silver Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$71.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

