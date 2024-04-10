Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 20,888 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,888 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LGND. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LGND traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $80.11. 17,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,020. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.55. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $140,649.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,201.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

