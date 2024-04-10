Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 17,925 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 218.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of INTU stock traded down $15.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $628.16. 116,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,288. The stock has a market cap of $175.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $647.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.