Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 90,000 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 138.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 533.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of Arcosa stock traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $82.18. 13,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.66. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.74 and a 1 year high of $89.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

