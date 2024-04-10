Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys New Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 542,014 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,464,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.08% of Dell Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

NYSE:DELL traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,936. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $136.16.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,997,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,707,334 shares of company stock valued at $975,567,112. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

