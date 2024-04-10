Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.06% of Clorox worth $11,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Clorox by 16,986.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 548,165 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 75.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after purchasing an additional 487,974 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 415,999 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.73. 243,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.24. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

