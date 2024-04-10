Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 960,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.76% of QuinStreet worth $12,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after acquiring an additional 840,745 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after buying an additional 46,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,639,000 after buying an additional 41,801 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 61,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,574,000 after buying an additional 87,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of QNST traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.31. 57,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

