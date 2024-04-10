Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2,282.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,755 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.03.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

ENPH stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,304. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

