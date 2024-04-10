Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $42,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after buying an additional 35,571 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 217,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,582,000 after purchasing an additional 65,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. Barclays lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

PPG Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:PPG traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.47. The stock had a trading volume of 183,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.72. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

