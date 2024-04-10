Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $13.62 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of US Foods worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of US Foods by 36.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE USFD traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $51.64. 74,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

