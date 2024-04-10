Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 128,451 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,451 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $46,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,008,213.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,790. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

MRVL traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,090,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $85.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

