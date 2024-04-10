Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.24% of Ciena worth $15,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Ciena stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.95. 208,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,598. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $501,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,342 shares in the company, valued at $24,521,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $501,586.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,521,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,533 shares of company stock worth $5,808,540. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

