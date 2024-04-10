Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 129 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.40% of AGCO worth $36,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 20.5% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $124.42. The stock had a trading volume of 100,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $140.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

