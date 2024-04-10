Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 159,286 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 541,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,286 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $21,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,812,000 after buying an additional 1,187,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,926,000 after buying an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at $108,023,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Core & Main by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after buying an additional 1,192,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Core & Main by 23.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,219,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,729,000 after purchasing an additional 788,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.69. 326,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,960. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $2,895,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,933 shares in the company, valued at $748,950.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,658,315 shares of company stock worth $971,863,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

