Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 201,920 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201,920 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.64% of Trex worth $57,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 3,743.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 16,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 38,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Stock Down 2.8 %

TREX traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.29. The company had a trading volume of 180,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,579. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.20.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.72.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

