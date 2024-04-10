Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.65

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$99.65 and last traded at C$99.64, with a volume of 124633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$99.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$91.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The stock has a market cap of C$54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$86.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.19.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 8.3296888 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

