Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 803,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,243,546 shares.The stock last traded at $37.50 and had previously closed at $38.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Get Informatica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Informatica

Informatica Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In other news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at $86,647,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $321,233.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,021.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,683 shares of company stock worth $5,564,047. 53.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Informatica

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Informatica by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Informatica by 4.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Informatica by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Informatica

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.