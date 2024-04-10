Inlet Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after buying an additional 458,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,995 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,834,000 after acquiring an additional 368,898 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after acquiring an additional 569,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CVX opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.20 and its 200 day moving average is $152.18. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.