Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

INE has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.36.

INE opened at C$8.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.37. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.92.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of C$261.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$264.85 million.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 3,125 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,408.75. In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,408.75. Also, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 5,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.35 per share, with a total value of C$41,750.00. Insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $174,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -70.59%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

