Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 9.8% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 16.9% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 4.5% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,118 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of UAPR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. 613,202 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $144.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

