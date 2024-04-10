Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Innovid from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innovid from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE CTV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. 77,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,976. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Innovid has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $337.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 3.31.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Innovid had a negative net margin of 22.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Zvika Netter purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,085,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,517,748.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovid by 398.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 3,375,086 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovid by 353.6% during the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,658 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the third quarter worth $3,098,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the second quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovid by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,535,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 590,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

