Insider Buying: HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) CEO Paresh Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,100,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HCI Group Stock Performance

HCI traded down $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $112.89. The company had a trading volume of 84,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,800. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.95 and its 200 day moving average is $85.67.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $162.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

HCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair raised HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HCI Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 60.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

