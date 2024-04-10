Insider Selling: Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Senior Officer Sells C$408,099.51 in Stock

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51.
Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$8.16 and a one year high of C$12.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86.
Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.430622 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.71.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
