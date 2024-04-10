Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.94 and a 200 day moving average of $123.36.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

