International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $287,770 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.85. 2,452,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,323. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

