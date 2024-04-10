International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.20

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IPF opened at GBX 109.90 ($1.39) on Wednesday. International Personal Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 89.39 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.50 ($1.70). The stock has a market cap of £246.82 million, a PE ratio of 550.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

In other news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 381,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.38), for a total value of £416,041.01 ($526,567.54). Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

