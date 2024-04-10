International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.20

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
International Personal Finance Price Performance
Shares of IPF opened at GBX 109.90 ($1.39) on Wednesday. International Personal Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 89.39 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.50 ($1.70). The stock has a market cap of £246.82 million, a PE ratio of 550.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.69.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 381,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.38), for a total value of £416,041.01 ($526,567.54). Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.
About International Personal Finance
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.
