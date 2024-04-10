International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.07 Per Share

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
International Public Partnerships Price Performance
Shares of LON INPP opened at GBX 125.60 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,505.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. International Public Partnerships has a 1-year low of GBX 114.60 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 149.96 ($1.90). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 127.17.
International Public Partnerships Company Profile
