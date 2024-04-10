International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INSW

International Seaways Price Performance

NYSE:INSW opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $55.59.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.36 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 4.27%.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $727,491.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,563.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $727,491.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,563.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $53,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,927.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,846 shares of company stock worth $3,073,978 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 55.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 279.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.